People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

