People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.55. 2,983,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,801. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

