People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.34. 2,256,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,906. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.65 and its 200-day moving average is $217.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.