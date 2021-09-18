People s United Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Qorvo worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,876. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

