People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,013,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $56.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,816.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,742.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2,439.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

