People s United Financial Inc. Has $21.39 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,239 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.49. 4,160,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

