People s United Financial Inc. Has $33.70 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $420.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,249. The company has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,938 shares of company stock worth $42,943,909. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

