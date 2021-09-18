People s United Financial Inc. Has $65.52 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,629 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.5% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $65,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,756,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,488. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

