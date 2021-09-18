People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $58.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,829.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,778.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,478.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

