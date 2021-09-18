People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 11,338 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $64,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 589.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 116,836 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,871,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,643,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,407,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

