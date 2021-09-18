People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,638 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.61. 4,448,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,847. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.41.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.