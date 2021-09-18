People s United Financial Inc. Sells 17,739 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Intel by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 264,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 111,214 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 285,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100,979 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 211,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Intel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 574,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 713,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.26. 35,359,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.