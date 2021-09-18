People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,942 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.9% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.95.

NYSE:TMO traded up $36.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $596.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,658. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $609.30. The stock has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

