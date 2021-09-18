People s United Financial Inc. Sells 29,893 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,893 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $183.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,039,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.
The Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.