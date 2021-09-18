People s United Financial Inc. Sells 29,893 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,893 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $183.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,039,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

