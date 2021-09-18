People s United Financial Inc. Sells 311,753 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,753 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 340,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 433,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,767. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

