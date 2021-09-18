People s United Financial Inc. Sells 36,925 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,925 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $58,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,481,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,422,216. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.