People s United Financial Inc. Sells 42,066 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,066 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $33,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 808,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,544. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

