Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Peoples Financial stock remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $79.53 million, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Peoples Financial has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $17.87.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.