pEOS (PEOS) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $1,491.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00174217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.75 or 0.07110601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,303.62 or 1.00114501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.87 or 0.00861932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002662 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

