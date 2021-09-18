Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Reaches $0.0608

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $42.67 million and approximately $83,089.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00174732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.91 or 0.07100302 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,204.48 or 0.99846972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.95 or 0.00867781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

