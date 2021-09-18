PEPS Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,078.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1,078.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00134459 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,137,356 coins and its circulating supply is 61,359,888 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

