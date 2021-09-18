PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,855,000 after buying an additional 89,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,127,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,649. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

