Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,044 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Perficient worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 194,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $6,178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $6,458,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT opened at $115.50 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

