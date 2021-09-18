Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,428 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.15% of Perficient worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $122.78.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

