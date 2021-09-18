Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSHG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping during the first quarter worth $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

