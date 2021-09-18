Perpetual Protocol Trading Down 4.2% This Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for about $14.98 or 0.00031212 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $982.26 million and $22.45 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00131198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,550,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

