Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,500 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 695,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

