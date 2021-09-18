Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 10,842 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

