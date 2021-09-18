Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

PEYUF stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

