Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report sales of $21.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.43 billion and the lowest is $19.38 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $79.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $83.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $65.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $79.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

PFE stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

