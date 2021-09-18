PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.29

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $13.21. PFSweb shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 40,955 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PFSweb by 262.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 27,509.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

