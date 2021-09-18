Phantasma (SOUL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $474,077.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001136 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $55.62 million and approximately $474,077.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,999.60 or 0.99974347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00083993 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00066710 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

