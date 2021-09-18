PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PZRXQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. PhaseRx has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About PhaseRx

PhaseRx, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of mRNA products to correct inherited, life-threatening liver diseases in children. Its product portfolio targets the three urea cycle disorders ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; argininosuccinate lyase deficiency; and argininosuccinate synthetase deficiency.

