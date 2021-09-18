Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $876.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

