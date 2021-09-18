Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,416 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 3.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $83,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,749,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

