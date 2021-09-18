Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

PSX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

