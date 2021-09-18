Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $310.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $310.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,258.31 or 1.00031732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.54 or 0.00832329 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.92 or 0.00418544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00300088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00067083 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,300,062 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

