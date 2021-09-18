PhoenixDAO Market Cap Hits $3.88 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $178,956.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00131392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.