PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0621

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $178,956.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00131392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

