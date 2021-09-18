Phoneum Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $539,111.77 and approximately $37,584.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00135372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.28 or 0.00753364 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,462,136,543 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

