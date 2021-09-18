Phoneum Trading 10% Lower This Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $554,423.50 and $41,864.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,462,136,563 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

