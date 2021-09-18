Phore (PHR) One Day Volume Tops $11,841.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Phore has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $11,841.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015085 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.45 or 0.00542581 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,995,063 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

