PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.01

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.76. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 423,454 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 54,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

