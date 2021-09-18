Pickle Finance Achieves Market Cap of $18.47 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.84 or 0.00022469 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00131354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,709,684 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,664 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

