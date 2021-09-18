PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Acquires 4,230 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,256. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

