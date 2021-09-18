PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys 35,310 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 238.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 10.0% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $373.83. 60,912,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,677,568. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

