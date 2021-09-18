PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. 92,745,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,667,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $340.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

