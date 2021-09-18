PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $2.85 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.42. 2,857,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,435. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $293.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

