PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $2.93 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,361,411. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,885. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

