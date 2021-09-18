PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.3% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,488. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

